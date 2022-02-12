Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

VKTX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 975,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,932. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 708.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 224.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 137,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares during the last quarter. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

