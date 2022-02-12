Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vimeo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.