Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €119.00 ($136.78) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($125.29) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($113.22) price target on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($131.03) price target on Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($136.78) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($120.69) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €110.31 ($126.80).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at €102.22 ($117.49) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($79.93) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($102.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.55.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.