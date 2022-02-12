Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $8.44. 16,097,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,214,244. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

