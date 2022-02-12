Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.83. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 395,540 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $95.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the second quarter worth $62,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

