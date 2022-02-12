Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.83. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 395,540 shares trading hands.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.
The firm has a market cap of $95.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.45.
About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
