Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VTY. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.20) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.20) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.10) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.88) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.10) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,397.44 ($18.90).

LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,054 ($14.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 831.43 ($11.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($18.27). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,115.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,157.96. The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

