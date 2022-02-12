Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.61 Million

Analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post $362.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.55 million. Vonage reported sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

VG opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.96, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. Vonage has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vonage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,415,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,690,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $13,402,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $7,335,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.