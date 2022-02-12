Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $19.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.57.
Several analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Craig Hallum cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.96, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.92.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
