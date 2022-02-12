Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.
