Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.