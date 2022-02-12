Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,017 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Avnet worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avnet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after buying an additional 585,606 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.