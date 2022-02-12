Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Amdocs worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 3.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,709,000 after purchasing an additional 128,624 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.32 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

