Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,949.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,004.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,807.49. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,143.00 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

