Voya Investment Management LLC Has $14.11 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,243 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of BOX worth $14,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BOX by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after buying an additional 456,957 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,233,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after buying an additional 58,717 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 282,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $26.55 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,307 shares of company stock worth $6,212,741. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

