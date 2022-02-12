Voya Investment Management LLC Has $16.82 Million Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of Hillenbrand worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,702,000 after buying an additional 148,109 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 73,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 over the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

