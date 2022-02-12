Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,921 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $14,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 354.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

