Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 55,449 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,449 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of First American Financial worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 6,241.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 258.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.05.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

