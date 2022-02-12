Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $172.00 at Guggenheim

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Guggenheim from $165.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.81.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average is $164.24. The firm has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $4,134,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.