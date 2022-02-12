Warburg Research Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €39.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.83) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JEN. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.53) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($37.36) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €41.00 ($47.13) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.13) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.48) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.50 ($41.95).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €32.70 ($37.59) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.42. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €21.62 ($24.85) and a 12-month high of €37.80 ($43.45). The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

