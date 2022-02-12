Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $532,320.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.50 or 0.06888136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.59 or 1.00036107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00047292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.