WAX Trading Down 11.7% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $637.22 million and approximately $37.77 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 105.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,851,559,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,930,615,681 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

