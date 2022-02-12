WazirX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.98 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 8% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $289.67 million and $9.98 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.75 or 0.06894621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,282.31 or 0.99912786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006355 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

