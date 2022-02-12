Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

