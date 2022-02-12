Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $166.44.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.
In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.