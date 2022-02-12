Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAN. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $123.22.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

