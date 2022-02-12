Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MJ. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 133,757 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 95,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 78,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

