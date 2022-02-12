Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

