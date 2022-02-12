Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $243.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total value of $616,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,525 shares of company stock worth $12,367,153. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

