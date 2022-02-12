Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.78.

Weave Communications stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

