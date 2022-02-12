Weber (WEBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Weber to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. On average, analysts expect Weber to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34. Weber has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Weber by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth about $162,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weber by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.