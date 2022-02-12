Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EOD stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 49,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 335,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

