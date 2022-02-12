Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,001,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,134,000 after purchasing an additional 384,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

