Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Western Union also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

WU traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. 9,819,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,502. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

