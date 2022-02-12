Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. Western Union also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE WU traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,819,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,502. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

