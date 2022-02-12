WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.45 million.WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.200-$11.600 EPS.

NYSE WEX traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $171.93. The stock had a trading volume of 703,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,997. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

