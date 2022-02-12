Whitbread’s (WTB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($50.98) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 4,000 ($54.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.04).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,243 ($43.85) on Wednesday. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.13) and a one year high of GBX 3,709 ($50.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,014.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a PE ratio of -23.03.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.73), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($247,802.68).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

