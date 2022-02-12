White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,055.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,024.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,069.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 121.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.