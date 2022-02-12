Wilen Investment Management CORP. Cuts Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Standex International comprises 2.7% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.27% of Standex International worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXI. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 447.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Standex International by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Standex International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SXI opened at $104.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.58. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

