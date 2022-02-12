Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $28,000 Stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lowered its stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155,163 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 190,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 183,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 366,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,574. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

