Wilen Investment Management CORP. Invests $118,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Loews by 2.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Loews by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Loews by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. 1,013,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

