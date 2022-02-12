Wilen Investment Management CORP. Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 444,997 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,948,000 after buying an additional 149,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,928,000 after buying an additional 100,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.