Wilen Investment Management CORP. Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 444,997 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,948,000 after buying an additional 149,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,928,000 after buying an additional 100,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
H&R Block Company Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
