Wilen Investment Management CORP. Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 4,689.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 712,838 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Olin by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Olin by 34.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Olin by 12.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

