William Blair Weighs in on Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of DRVN opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.91. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $164,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

