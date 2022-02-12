WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.95

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.95 and traded as low as $36.03. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 928,020 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPI. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 23.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 798,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

