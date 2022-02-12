Wolfe Research Raises Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $85.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target lifted by Wolfe Research from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a peer perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of OMC opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after buying an additional 464,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,163,000 after buying an additional 272,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after buying an additional 287,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

