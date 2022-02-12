Woodcoin (LOG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,018.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001183 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $4,018.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,728.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.53 or 0.06973204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.40 or 0.00298153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.33 or 0.00763738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013802 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.60 or 0.00408634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00222029 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

