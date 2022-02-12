Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKPPF remained flat at $$10.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 110. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.