Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,095 shares of company stock worth $3,997,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $34,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

