YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO) Director Horace Shepard Boone Acquires 551,000 Shares

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO) Director Horace Shepard Boone bought 551,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,044,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,355,940.

Shares of CVE YOO traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.14. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.17 million and a P/E ratio of -33.75. YANGAROO Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.28.

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media industry in Canada and the United States. The company offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, an end-to-end technology solution that provides an integrated workflow based digital distribution and data management solutions.

