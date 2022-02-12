YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO) Director Horace Shepard Boone Acquires 551,000 Shares

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO) Director Horace Shepard Boone bought 551,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,044,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,355,940.
Shares of CVE YOO traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.14. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.17 million and a P/E ratio of -33.75. YANGAROO Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.28.
YANGAROO Company Profile
