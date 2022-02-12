Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. Yokogawa Electric has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $44.55.
Yokogawa Electric Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yokogawa Electric (YOKEY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.