Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. Yokogawa Electric has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation and Other Businesses. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

