Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 699,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after buying an additional 324,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,296 shares of company stock worth $552,919. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

