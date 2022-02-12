Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.27. 134,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,376,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Yum China by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

